The founder and bankroller of Kasoa based Cheetah FC and president of the Ghana Bodybuilding Association Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey has described Mr. Herbert Kwabena Amponsah Mensah, former CEO of kumasi Asante Kotoko as as his role model and mentor.

Mr Mensah, who is currently the president for the Ghana Rugby Football Union, was the CEO of Kotoko between 1999 and 2002.

After more than a decade of leaving the football sector, Mr Yartey still holds allegiance to the Mensah as a man who brought out a lot in him.

"Coming into football administration with a buiding technology background, I used to read Herbert Mensah's column in the Kotoko Express and for to know more about branding and learnt alot about football," he said.

"During Mr. Mensah tenure as CEO of Kotoko, he was also the country representative for Nokia inc. So I did alot or business with him through the Nokia and coincidentally we got to know each other very well."

Mr. Yartey recounts his relationship with Mr Mensah as one of the best moments in his boyhood days.

He got the passion for the game after his schools days at GSTS and Accra Polytechnic now Accra Technical University.

He has risen to be one of the astute business men in the sports industry, venturing into football and bodybuilding.

Under the able leadership the Club has contributed immensely to the work force of the footballing community, producing some top class players who are now plying their trade in Europe and the rest of the world.

Notable among these players are New Castle United’s Christian Atsu who is now a key feature for the senior nation men’s football team, Black Stars.

Alhassan Wakaso, Mohammed Iddriss and his national under-17 colleague Emmanuel Toku and Ernest Ohemeng are but a few of the players that the Kasoa based side has produced in its short but illustrious existence.