7 hours ago

These government officials are specially appointed by this President of Ghana to head various institutions and companies to enhance development in the country. This appointment comes with special benefits due to the nature of their work.

Below are the top 5 highest paid government officials;

5. Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo (COCOBOD)

Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, a Ghanaian politician is the Chief Executive of COCOBOD since January 2017. He makes sure that COCOBOD regulates the internal and external marketing of cocoa. Also to equip cocoa farmers to produce quality cocoa beans.

Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo’s salary is estimated at Gh¢ 72,312.

4. George Mensah Okley (BOST)

After Mr. Alfred Obeng Boateng was sacked by the President of Ghana Nana Akuffo Addo, George Mensah Okley, an energy expert was appointed as the Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage And Transportation (BOST).

The BOST supervises and regulates the transmission of natural gas and ensures safe transportation.

George Mensah Oakley salary is estimated at GH¢ 74,203

Mr. John Ofori-Tenkorang is currently the Director-General of Social Security And National Insurance Trust (SSNIT). As an investment banker with expertise, he collects contributions to pay pensions and replace part of the lost income of workers in Ghana.

Mr. John Ofori-Tenkorang’s salary is estimated at Gh¢88,617.

2. Rev Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah (GRA)

Rev. Owusu-Amoah, an international banker who has worked in various banks both locally and internationally is currently the General Commissioner of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). He is in charge of making sure that taxes are collected across the nation.

Rev Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah’s salary is estimated at Gh¢102,124.

1. Dr. Ernest Kwamina Yedu Addison (Bank Of Ghana)

Dr.Ernest Addison who is an economist assumed the office of the Bank of Ghana as the Governor in 2017. He monitors the financial activity of the banking sector in Ghana. He also controls threats in the financial systems and makes the economy of Ghana thrive.

Dr.Ernest Addison’s salary is estimated at Gh¢ 125,300.