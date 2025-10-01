1 hour ago

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Malta and renowned actress, H.E. Kalsoume Sinare, accompanied by the immediate past High Commissioner to Malta, H.E. Barbara Akuorkor Benisa, has paid a courtesy call on the Director-General, Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Salam.

H.E. Sinare informed Mr. Abdul-Salam that, in preparation for her new assignment, she contacted her predecessor, H.E. Barbara Benisa, who briefed her on the ties and partnerships between the NLA, the Maltese government, and the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

Her primary objective was to explore potential areas of collaboration with the NLA to strengthen the existing relationship and address any outstanding issues with Malta.

The Director-General, Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Salam, welcomed and commended the ambassadors for their collaborative efforts in promoting the NLA as an Authority and working in the interest of Ghana. Following a briefing on the history and relationship between the NLA and the MGA, which included visits by the former President of Malta, H.E. Dr. George Vella, and Dr. Ian Borg, the former Foreign, European Affairs and Trade Minister, Mr. Abdul-Salam reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining the relationship between the NLA, the MGA, and the Maltese government, with the support of H.E. Sinare and H.E. Benisa.

H.E. Sinare also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to H.E. Benisa for her significant support and the foundation she established during her tenure in Malta. She assured the DG of her commitment to continuing the work started by her predecessor, especially in promoting collaboration between the NLA and MGA.

She emphasized her intention to advocate for the signing of the MOU between NLA and MGA, which would enable NLA staff to participate in an exchange program with their counterparts in Malta. Once finalized, the MOU will permit ten NLA staff members to visit MGA annually to observe best practices.

H.E. Benisa, Ghana’s immediate past High Commissioner, also reiterated her full support for her successor, H.E. Sinare, and the Director-General, Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Salam, in their efforts to build on the foundation she established.