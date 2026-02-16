5 hours ago

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has revealed that consumer preference continues to drive Ghana’s heavy reliance on imported rice, despite efforts to increase local production.

According to the USDA’s Grain and Feed 2025 Report, rice has become a staple in most Ghanaian households, yet a significant portion of what is consumed is sourced from Asia rather than produced locally.

Import dominance

As of 2025, Ghana imports between 60 and 70 percent of the rice it consumes, while domestic production accounts for only 30 to 40 percent of national demand. The report estimates that seven out of every 10 bags of rice sold in the country are imported, with Vietnam, India and Thailand dominating the market.

Urban consumers, in particular, have developed a preference for fragrant long-grain rice — a variety largely supplied by foreign producers.

Rice is currently Ghana’s second most-consumed cereal, with annual demand projected to reach 1.8 million metric tonnes this year. The shift in dietary patterns has continued to push import volumes upward.

Pricing and quality concerns

The USDA attributes part of the sustained demand for imported rice to pricing dynamics.

In early 2025, a 25-kilogramme bag of Thai fragrant rice averaged GH¢690, while Vietnamese rice sold at GH¢490. Locally produced long-grain rice traded at about GH¢535 during the same period.

Although Ghanaian rice was cheaper than Thai brands, it faced stiff competition from Vietnamese imports, which were both more affordable and often perceived as better processed.

This situation presents a dual challenge for domestic producers. Beyond overcoming consumer concerns about quality, they must compete for limited shelf space, as multiple local brands struggle for visibility in supermarkets and open markets.

While past campaigns encouraging consumers to “eat local rice” helped raise awareness, concerns about milling quality and price differences continue to sway buyers toward imported brands.

Rising output amid import dependence

Government’s self-sufficiency drive

Despite growing import levels, the USDA projects an increase in domestic output. Ghana’s milled rice production is expected to reach 900,000 metric tonnes in the 2025/2026 season — an 18 percent rise compared to the previous year — driven by favourable weather conditions and increased farmer participation.The government, under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, is pursuing rice self-sufficiency through the Feed Ghana programme, which aims to reduce import dependency and strengthen domestic capacity.

Key interventions include the construction of a modern rice mill with a 30,000-metric-tonne annual processing capacity in the North East Region. The facility, to be located in Jagida, is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs, particularly for youth and women.

Additionally, schools have been directed to procure only locally produced rice, maize and poultry, while the National Buffer Stock Company is expected to purchase locally produced rice to support farmers.

The broader objective is to reduce the country’s annual rice import bill — which exceeds US$600 million — by strengthening domestic production and value addition across the rice value chain.