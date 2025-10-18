1 hour ago

The High Court in Accra has adjourned the criminal cases against former Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi, and his former deputy, Gifty Oware-Mensah, indefinitely after both were absent from court on Friday.

Mr. Assibey Antwi’s legal counsel informed the court that he was currently assisting police investigators in Kumasi with ongoing inquiries and had been directed to report to them. The defence team also noted that they had not yet received the charge sheet, which outlines the specific allegations against their client.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Oware-Mensah’s lawyers submitted a medical excuse, stating she was unwell and could not attend the proceedings. The court accepted her absence based on the explanation provided.

As a result, the presiding judge adjourned both cases without a fixed date and ordered that the court’s registry will issue further notice.

Mr. Assibey Antwi, who served as Executive Director of the NSA prior to its restructuring, is facing 14 charges, including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, and money laundering. Prosecutors allege that his actions led to the misappropriation of over GHS 600 million through irregular procurement and financial transactions.

Mrs. Oware-Mensah is also facing charges related to stealing, money laundering, and abuse of office. She is accused of being involved in the diversion of funds intended for National Service operations and projects.

The case has attracted widespread public attention due to the involvement of former high-ranking officials from the NSA.