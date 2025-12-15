The Koforidua High Court 2 has fined the Atiwa East Municipal Chief Executive, Ernest Ntim, GH¢15,000 after finding him in contempt of court for his involvement in illegal mining activities on protected land in the Eastern Region.

The fine replaces an earlier ruling that sentenced Ntim to eight days in prison. The court reviewed and varied the sentence on Monday, December 15, following submissions from his lawyers.

In its judgment, the court held that Ntim and members of his team were responsible for the destruction of farmlands, the pollution of the Koben River and the contamination of a major water source serving several communities. The illegal mining operations, the court said, caused extensive environmental damage and threatened the livelihoods of residents.

Mr. Ntim was cited for contempt after he allegedly continued to engage in galamsey activities despite an injunction application pending before the court.

The court stressed that substituting the custodial sentence with a fine did not lessen the gravity of the offence, noting that the ruling sends a strong warning against illegal mining and environmental degradation, particularly when public officials are involved.