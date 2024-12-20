2 hours ago

The High Court has directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to recollate and declare the results for the Ablekuma North and Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituencies, overriding previous declarations.

The ruling follows a writ filed by aggrieved parliamentary candidates from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They alleged irregularities in the collation of results, demanding fresh elections in these constituencies.

Presiding Judge Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman, delivering the judgment on Friday, December 20, mandated the EC to carry out the recollation process for Ablekuma North.

This directive came despite objections from NDC legal representative, Godwin Edudzi Tamaklo and NPP’s lead counsel Gary Nimako, who represented Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

The legal teams argued that the results for the constituencies had already been declared.

However, the court concluded that the identified anomalies justified the need for a recollation to ensure accuracy and transparency.