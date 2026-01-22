6 hours ago

The High Court in Accra has reviewed and varied the bail conditions of former National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, and nine other accused persons facing trial over the alleged extortion of oil marketing companies.

The accused were initially granted bail on December 9, 2025, with conditions that required them to report periodically to the Registrar of the Court.

However, following an application by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), the court amended the reporting arrangements to enhance monitoring and oversight.

The OSP argued that requiring the accused to report directly to the lead investigator, rather than the court registrar, would allow for more effective tracking of their movements and compliance with bail conditions.

In its ruling, the court ordered that all accused persons must report to the lead investigator on the first and third Tuesdays of every month until the trial officially begins.

The investigator is also mandated to submit monthly compliance reports to the court.

Once the trial commences, the reporting requirement will be reduced to once a month—on the first Tuesday, in line with scheduled court sittings.

Additionally, the court directed that a stop list be placed at all entry and exit points to prevent the accused persons from leaving the country without prior court approval.

The revised conditions are aimed at tightening supervision while ensuring the accused remain available to stand trial as proceedings continue.