Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwasi Nyantakyi says that rogue Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been found out for who he truly is with his defeat at the Accra High Court on Wednesday.

The investigative journalist filed a GH25 million defamation suit against the lawmaker at the Accra High Court in 2018 for airing a video about him titled; 'Who watches the watchman' but on Wednesday, the court ruled that his case lacks merit and ruled against him.

Nyantakyi reacted to the ruling on Kennedy Agyapong's Oman FM, stating that "Today's High Court decision has brought the truth to light. Everyone has seen that Anas Aremeyaw Anas is not truthful. In the words of the judge, he's a blackmailer and an extortionist."

The former GFA boss avers that Anas sent someone named Kwame Gyan to see him and demanded a large sum of money to end the case. He claimed that Anas and his team are extortionists who use their videos to blackmail people and demand money. Nyantakyi also described Anas's Tiger Eye PI group as a terrorist organization.

“When my case came, he made someone come and see me. He’s called Kwame Gyan, he’s a lecturer at Legon. It’s Kwame Gyan he sent to come and see me; I don’t know Kwame Gyan anywhere, I’ve never met him.

“He went and brought Adam Mukaila; he led him to my house and they said I should pay some huge money for them to end the case.

“The extortionist the judge talked about has come to confirm everything Anas does. If he or his friend doesn’t like you, they’ll come and do a video on you, when he’s done, they’ll bring the video to you and tell you this is what I have about you, if you don’t bring this amount of money, I’ll destroy you.

“Those that pay the money, they’ll cancel the video.

“I’m someone they’ve done that to me before, it’s because they asked me to pay money and I refused, that’s why they publish my issue to the world.

“I’ve already said it before that the tiger eye PI group is a terrorist organization.”

In a lengthy ruling, Justice Eric Baah held that the plaintiff [Anas Aremeyaw Anas] failed to prove that Kennedy Agyapong defamed the investigative journalist by airing the documentary – “Who watches the watchman.”

“The judge also described his job as an investigative terrorist instead of an investigative journalist. He has been disgraced. He once portrayed himself as an angel, but today I’m not even sure he is at the devil’s level yet.”

In June 2018, the former member of Fifa’s executive council was filmed taking $65,000 in cash from an undercover reporter in a film captured by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which was aired by BBC Africa’s investigations unit, Africa Eye.

Nyantakyi was pictured placing the “shopping money” into a black plastic bag from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman keen to invest in Ghanaian football.

He later agreed to what he believed to be a sponsorship deal for the Ghana FA, which he had presided over since 2005. The bogus deal, invented by the reporters, would have enabled millions of dollars in commission to be paid to a company controlled by him.

This cost him his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.