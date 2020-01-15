10 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko endured their second defeat in a spate of four days after succumbing to a one nil loss against high flying Medeama Sc at the Akoon Park.

In a match day four clash in the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko went down very early in the game to Medeama after a defensive lapse under 2 minutes gave the Medeama striker who was clean through on goal after a failed passing out the ball from the back.

The Kotoko defender had no option but to haul down the striker and the referee had no doubt when he whistled for a penalty which was calmly slotted home beyond Felix Annan by striker Prince Opoku Agyemang.

The mauves and yellows never looked back as they pressed for more goals but Kotoko stood their grounds.

Augustine Okrah and Sogne Yacouba had decent chances to have fetched the equalizer for the porcupine warriors but missed the target.

Kotoko went a man down after left back Ibrahim Moro received his second yellow card of the game after a nasty tackle which meant he took an early shower.

Its the second game running a Kotoko players has been sent off and the team have continued to lose by a loan goal.

Kotoko pressed for the equalizer but it only proved elusive as the mauves and yellows could have added to the scoreline but were wasteful.