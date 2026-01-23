8 hours ago

The High Court in Accra has officially confirmed that the late highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh—widely known as Daddy Lumba—did not register a will with the Probate and Administration Division before his death.

The confirmation followed a formal registry search conducted as part of ongoing legal steps to determine how the celebrated musician’s estate will be managed.

The exercise sought to establish whether Daddy Lumba had deposited a will with the court, including details of its filing date, the person who lodged it, and the lawyer who prepared it.

According to a written response from the registry dated January 19, 2026, at 2:37 p.m., no such record exists.

The document clearly stated that “there is no record of any will deposited by Daddy Lumba” at the division’s registry.

The response, duly signed and stamped by the Registrar of the Probate and Administration Division, confirms that the court has no will on file for the late artiste.

With no registered will found, Daddy Lumba’s estate is likely to be administered under Ghana’s intestate succession laws, unless a valid will surfaces from another source.

This situation adds a layer of legal complexity for his family and representatives as they navigate the process of managing his assets.

Daddy Lumba, whose music shaped generations and earned him a place among Ghana’s most influential highlife musicians, left behind a powerful artistic legacy.

Even in death, his name continues to command national attention—now extending beyond music to questions surrounding the administration of his estate.