17 minutes ago

Celebrated highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has revealed that a remix of his iconic song Asor is set for release, featuring award-winning artists Stonebwoy and Kofi Kinaata.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, the Adult Music hitmaker shared that the remix is part of a broader celebration marking the 20th anniversary of his debut album, also titled Asor.

He stated this is the first of several remixes being worked on to commemorate the journey and hinted at more collaborations with notable artists in the coming months.

Kwabena Kwabena, known for his timeless musical style, emphasised that the remixes aim to honour the legacy of his work rather than chase short-term trends.

“It’s not the type of song you just want to trend. It is that song that you want that evergreen thing back again. You want longevity, so it needs to be people who understand music, like Okyeame Kwame. It has to be there,” he said.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the highlife star has also embarked on a global tour, with stops across Africa, Europe, North America, Australia, and various locations in Ghana.