Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg has officially joined the ownership group of Swansea City, marking a bold new chapter in the Championship club’s ambition to boost its global profile.

The 53-year-old American superstar, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, has taken a minority stake in the Welsh side, adding significant star power to a growing list of celebrity football investors.

The announcement follows Snoop’s surprise appearance as the face of Swansea’s 2025–26 home kit launch, an unveiling that turned heads and sparked speculation about a deeper relationship with the club.

“My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement released by the club.

“This is a proud, working-class city and club. An underdog that bites back — just like me. I’m proud to be part of Swansea City.”

Snoop Dogg’s involvement is understood to have been facilitated through a mutual connection with American businessmen Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen, who led the club’s takeover in November 2024.

In April, the ownership group was bolstered by the addition of Luka Modrić, the Croatian midfield legend who recently signed for AC Milan. Now, with Snoop Dogg on board, Swansea’s new owners have underlined their intention to transform the club into a global brand.

“To borrow a phrase from Snoop’s back catalogue, this announcement is the next episode for Swansea City,” Cravatt and Cohen said.

“Snoop’s colossal global fanbase and audience will certainly help us do that, and he’s been clear throughout this process just how excited he is about this partnership.”

Snoop Dogg, a longtime football fan who has previously expressed admiration for teams including Liverpool and Celtic, has pledged to do “all I can to help the club.”

Beyond the Music

The mural of Snoop Dogg unveiled at Swansea’s Liberty Stadium — now known as the Swansea.com Stadium — cements his arrival as more than just a marketing stunt. The club described it as a symbol of his new role within the ownership structure and a visual nod to his integration into the Swansea identity.

“He’s more than a co-owner; he’s part of the Swans family now,” the club wrote on its social media channels.

While the specifics of his investment remain undisclosed, Snoop Dogg’s involvement is part of a larger strategy to tap into new markets, increase commercial revenue, and build a more sustainable financial base under EFL profit and sustainability rules.

Swansea are currently preparing for the new season with a pre-season training camp in Spain, where Cravatt and Cohen have been pictured with players and staff. Snoop Dogg is expected to attend selected matches during the campaign, and may also be involved in community and promotional activities aimed at linking the club with fans around the world.

A Growing Trend in Football

Snoop Dogg’s move into club ownership reflects a broader trend of celebrities and athletes investing in football. From Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham to LeBron James’s stake in Liverpool, the sport continues to attract high-profile personalities who see football as a blend of global entertainment and opportunity.

For Swansea City, who narrowly missed the Championship playoffs last season, this new chapter could provide the spark they need to return to the Premier League — while also resonating with a broader, more diverse audience.