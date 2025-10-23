18 minutes ago

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Nii Addo Quaynor, popularly known as Tinny, has stated that HipLife, once the heartbeat of Ghana’s urban music scene, has lost its essence and faded into irrelevance in today’s industry.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on October 22, 2025, Tinny reflected on the transformation of Ghana’s music landscape since the early 2000s.

While he commended the creativity and progress of the new generation of artistes, he lamented the absence of the HipLife sound that once defined a musical era.

“It’s growing, and it’s wonderful to me,” Tinny said. “These young artistes coming up, I see great talents. Before, they used to sound alike, but now I hear diversity and different skills.”

“When you talk about music in Ghana, the country is on fire. Our population compared to what we produce musically—it doesn’t even tally,” he remarked.

“The only thing is, these days, HipLife is dead,” Tinny declared. “I don’t see any upcoming artiste being asked what they do and saying they’re into HipLife music.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hitz 103.9 FM (@hitz1039fm)

He further praised the country’s vibrant music culture and its growing international appeal.However, the rapper was quick to express disappointment over what he described as the death of HipLife — the genre that fused Ghanaian Highlife with hip-hop and produced iconic acts like Reggie Rockstone, Obrafour, and Okyeame Kwame.Tinny’s candid remarks have reignited debate among music enthusiasts and industry stakeholders about whether HipLife has truly vanished or has simply evolved into modern Afrobeats and Afro-fusion sounds dominating the airwaves today.