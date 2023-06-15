3 hours ago

Nhyiraba Kojo, a Hiplife musician, was incarcerated for two weeks at the Sekondi Prisons by a Sekondi High Court for contempt. Upon his release, he paid the fines to set free 12 inmates. He has also taken it upon himself to reintegrate them into society.

The 12 inmates, who were serving various prison terms for their inability to pay fines for petty offences, expressed their appreciation to Nhyiraba Kojo for their release and told Citi News they are determined not to go back to prison.

Nhyiraba Kojo, the owner of NK City Nightclubs, a popular and well-patronized nightclub in Sekondi-Takoradi with branches in Accra and Cape Coast, found himself behind bars on April 26, 2023, for two weeks at the Sekondi Central Prisons.

This was after the Sekondi Commercial Court sentenced him to 30 days in prison for contempt of court in a case filed by four residents of Fijai over noise from his nightclub, following his inability to purge himself of the contempt.

Speaking to Citi News about his plans to integrate the prisoners back into society, Nhyiraba Kojo said, “These are my younger brothers and older brothers. I promised them that when I came out of Sekondi Prison, I would make sure they also come out, especially these 12 inmates. I thank God so much that I’m witnessing this today.

“I knew I could do this. Sometimes you make a promise, but when you come out, your mind can change. But I said to myself, I have to do this. It’s for our glory and victory. My cellmate put me in touch with his colleagues who were also in need of financial assistance to help them free themselves. I have my pastor who will be counselling them to help them stay out of trouble. I don’t want to mention the amount involved.”

Some of the released convicts, in an interview with Citi News, expressed their appreciation to the musician for their release and pledged to stay away from prison.

One of the freed convicts, Alhassan Abdulai Pana, said, “When Nhyiraba Kojo realized how we were suffering inside the prison, he promised to help us, and today, June 15, he has fulfilled his promise. We thank him. Prison is not good. May God protect us from going back to prison.”

Another freed convict, Dominic Angbome, promised to stay out of trouble.

Source: citifmonline