Kwesi Nyantakyi, a key member of Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign team, has thrown his full weight behind the outspoken businessman-politician, describing him as Ghana’s most popular and electable political figure ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer election.

Speaking on the AM Show, Nyantakyi argued that Agyapong’s appeal goes far beyond the NPP’s traditional base, claiming that supporters of rival parties—including the NDC and CPP—are eager to back him should he emerge as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2028 general elections.

“Kennedy Agyapong’s popularity has no boundaries,” Nyantakyi stated. “You find people in other political parties openly saying they want the NPP to present him so they can vote for him.”

According to him, Agyapong’s fearless approach, blunt honesty and willingness to challenge corruption have struck a chord with ordinary Ghanaians, particularly at a time when voters are deeply concerned about jobs, the rising cost of living and accountability in public office.

Nyantakyi said the flagbearer hopeful’s unfiltered style resonates strongly in everyday spaces such as markets, churches and lorry stations, where his name frequently dominates political conversations.

“Everywhere you go, people are talking about Kennedy Agyapong,” he noted, describing him as the clear frontrunner in the contest.

He further suggested that Agyapong’s broad acceptability among both party faithful and floating voters gives him a decisive edge over other aspirants in the race.

With the NPP set to elect its flagbearer on Saturday, January 31, Nyantakyi expressed confidence that delegates will rally behind Agyapong to lead the party into the 2028 polls.

“I am optimistic that the delegates will choose him to carry the party’s banner and lead the NPP to victory in the next general election,” he said.