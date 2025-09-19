5 hours ago

Dutch international, Justin Kluivert has officially etched his name in the Guinness World Records books for a truly unique feat: scoring three penalties in a single Premier League match.

The Dutch forward achieved this rare milestone during Bournemouth’s 4–2 victory over Wolves at Molineux on November 30, 2024. His hat-trick of spot-kicks marked the most penalties scored by a single player in an English Premier League match, earning him a Guinness World Records certificate.

Recognition and Reaction

Kluivert was presented with the certificate ahead of Bournemouth’s match against Brighton in September 2025, with Guinness World Records editor Adam Millward on hand for the ceremony. While Kluivert had previously expressed interest in being recognized for scoring in each of Europe’s top six leagues, it was this penalty hat-trick that secured his place in the record books.

AFC Bournemouth celebrated the achievement as one of the highlights of their 2024/25 campaign, which saw them reach a club-record points total.

When asked about the moment, Kluivert said: "That sounds beautiful.

"To go in the history books - that's amazing. I'm super happy with it."

Speaking earlier this year, he also expressed his desire to be included in the Guinness Book of World Records for a different reason.

"I think I am the first player to score in the top six competitions – if Holland is the sixth," he said.