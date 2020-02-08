1 hour ago

There appears to be some refreshing news amidst the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus as scientists have successfully cured monkeys and mice of HIV/AIDS in an attempt to find a lasting cure for the disease that has killed many and continue to infect thousands worldwide.

A joint effort between researchers from the University of North Carolina, Emory University, and Qura Therapeutics resulted in what many have described as a breakthrough in HIV/AIDS research.

The UNC Cure Center discovered a method of identifying and reactivating dormant cells that can be combined with other clearance strategies in order to clear the HIV reservoir that will end in a definitive, permanent cure.

With this breakthrough, scientists continue to search for an effective cure for the HIV virus for humans, one that will not produce any side-effects.

HIV/AIDS continues to be a major global public health issue, having claimed more than 32 million lives according to WHO.

There were approximately 37.9 million people living with HIV at the end of 2018 according to WHO.

As a result of concerted international efforts to respond to HIV, coverage of services has been steadily increasing. A WHO report notes that in 2018, 62% of adults and 54% of children living with HIV in low- and middle-income countries were receiving lifelong antiretroviral therapy (ART).

Credit: ABCnewsgh.com