4 hours ago

Prince Ampem, the Ghanaian international and midfielder for HNK Rijeka, proved his worth on Saturday evening as he scored a late equalizer in the team's 2-2 draw against Istra in the Croatian HNL.

Ampem played in the attack of his team when they hosted their matchday 33 opponent.

In a closely contested match during the first half, both teams were unable to score until Advan Kadušić found the net for Istra in the 31st minute.

Istra was reduced to 10 men for the remainder of the match after Einar Galilea received a red card.

HNK Rijeka made some changes after the break in an effort to level the game.

However, Monsef Bakrar scored for Istra in the 50th minute, assisted by Advan Kadušić, making it 2-0 for the visitors. Matija Frigan scored for the home team in the 73rd minute to narrow the gap.

In injury time, with the clock ticking down, Prince Ampem positioned himself well in the box of Istra and scored with a fine effort, saving HNK Rijeka from defeat.

Prince Ampem has played in 32 games this season for Rijeka, scoring five goals and assisting in five others.