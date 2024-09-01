3 hours ago

A tragic road accident has claimed the life of one and injured several others.

The victims are said to be members of the Ho Diocesan Catholic Women Association (CWA), who were travelling to attend the 65th anniversary of the Catholic Women Association (CWA) at Saltpond in the Central Region.

The accident occurred on Thursday, August 29, 2024, when the vehicle carrying the 15-member delegate crashed around Kpong on the Akosombo-Accra Highway.

Reports say the vehicle burst its back tyres resulting in the accident.

One of the victims (name withheld) is said to have died on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Several others who sustained various degrees of injury are currently receiving treatment at nearby hospitals.

Some have since been discharged, while others remain under medical care.

Source: Catholic Trends