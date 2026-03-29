5 hours ago

The Ho Sector Collection of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has surpassed its revenue target for 2025, recording strong growth despite operational challenges.

At the close of December 2025, the sector generated GH¢82.47 million, exceeding its target of GH¢68.67 million by GH¢13.8 million. This represents a 16.73 per cent increase above the set target.

Volta Regional Sector Commander, Theodore Kafui Ahiable, announced the achievement during an end-of-year gathering and awards ceremony held to recognise the efforts of staff. He attributed the performance to the dedication, resilience and professionalism of officers, despite the challenges encountered in the line of duty.

He noted that such programmes provide an opportunity for reflection, appreciation and recognition of staff contributions.

Mr Ahiable also revealed that the sector is on track to meet its first-quarter target for 2026, describing it as a positive indication of another strong performance year.

He commended officers for their discipline, vigilance and commitment, and acknowledged the support of other security agencies, whose collaboration contributed to the sector’s success. He further praised management, staff and stakeholders for their cooperation, which ensured smooth operations.

In a message delivered on his behalf, Commissioner of the GRA Customs Division, Aaron Kanor—represented by Eric Boakye, Commandant of the GRA Academy and Training School, Kpetoe—applauded the Ho Sector for its contribution to national revenue mobilisation.

He disclosed that all 18 collection sectors recorded positive performance, with the Ho Sector ranking fourth nationwide.

Mr Kanor assured that management is working to address operational challenges and urged personnel to intensify efforts in revenue mobilisation to support national development and the government’s reset agenda. He also cautioned officers against negative publicity, encouraging them to resolve internal issues through established channels and maintain unity.

Outstanding staff members were honoured during the event for their exceptional performance.

Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, emphasised the importance of revenue mobilisation, describing it as vital to national development. He commended officers for upholding integrity in their work and urged them to continue serving with excellence and fairness.

He also called on Ghanaians to fulfil their tax obligations, assuring that government remains committed to using tax revenue to drive development projects and improve living conditions across the country.