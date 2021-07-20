8 minutes ago

One of the main suspects in the murder of Abraham Komla Tsomana, 28, an ‘Okada’ rider, has been busted by the Ho Central Police.

Cephas Mornyuie, 32, an ex-convict of Mafi-Deveme, was apprehended in his hideout, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alex Yeboah, Ho Municipal Police Commander, told the Ghana News Agency.

ASP Yeboah, with oversight responsibility over the Adaklu District, said the other prime suspect was still being sought, believed to be hiding in Lome, Togo.

He said Kojo Ayitey, 33, of Mafi-Kpevekor, and one other were assisting the Police to unmask the mystery surrounding the barbaric crime.

Tsomana died instantly after being murdered in cold blood through multiple machetes wounds.

The deceased was allegedly contracted by the prime suspects at about 2000 hours on June 28, 2021 to transport them from Mafi-Kumasi to Adaklu Kpatove in the Adaklu District.

At the Adaklu Ablonu section, during the journey, the two prevailed on the rider to stop, for which he obliged, and they subsequently killed him by inflicting deep multiple machete wounds on him.

The two then allegedly sped into the darkness.

The Assembly Member of Ablonu Electoral Area reported the incident to the Police, who later sent the body to the morgue.

Meanwhile, the Police have escalated processes to arrest the other accomplices.

