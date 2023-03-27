2 hours ago

Health facilities in the Volta and Oti Regions owe the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) an amount of GH¢8.9 million.

Since 2021, various healthcare institutions, including municipal and district hospitals, CHPS compounds, bungalows, and health directorates, have accumulated debt.

Acting General Manager of ECG in the Volta Region, Ing. Michael Buabin, confirmed the amount owed, stating that “The Ho Teaching Hospital owes the ECG GH¢1.4 million, but it paid GH¢40,000 on March 24, after several visits from ECG officials.”

Ho Municipal Hospital owes GH¢420,000, Peki Government Hospital is owing GH¢362,000, and Keta Municipal Hospital owes GH¢465,400.”

The ECG has begun a nationwide campaign to recover approximately GH¢5.7 billion from its debtors, with approximately 220 people involved.

The ECG has begun a nationwide effort to recover approximately GH¢5.7 billion from debtors, with approximately GH¢220 million owed in the Volta Region.

However, no hospitals have been disconnected by ECG, and Mr. Benjamin Obeng Antwi, ECG Regional PRO, stated that the company does not take pleasure in disconnecting customers.

The ECG is currently discussing debt settlement with health administrators, medical superintendents, and the Volta Regional Health Directorate.

Personnel occupying staff bungalows at these hospitals, according to Ing. Buabin, must pay their bills, as must hospitals that charge utilities as part of the bills given to customers.

Furthermore, revenue-generating mortuaries and administration blocks at these hospitals will be required to pay their bills.

Mr. Philip Agbezudor, the PURC Regional Manager, stated during the engagement that hospitals are not exempt from disconnection. LI 2413,37 states unequivocally that any customer who owes ECG or GWCL has 14 days to settle their arrears. Hospitals, on the other hand, have special protection due to the nature of their business. After 14 days, the utility company must work out a payment plan with the hospital and give them an extra 21 days to pay before disconnection.

According to PRO Benjamin Antwi, the ECG is urging all customers to settle their arrears so that the company can continue to operate.

“As Ing. Buabin pointed out, hospitals are sensitive facilities that need power to operate, and if ECG fails to meet its target, including their debt, it could affect the electricity supply chain, which could affect the economy through the unavailability of power” Benjamin Antwi said.

Source: citifmonline