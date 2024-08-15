1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama received a rapturous welcome from market women and all other traders at the Ho Central Market as he visited the bustling marketplace during his four-day campaign tour of the Volta Region.

The visit, which turned into a vibrant show of political support, underscored the deep connection between Mahama and the people of the region, a stronghold for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Ho Central Market, known for its pivotal role in the local economy, was alive with activity as Mahama made his way through the stalls, engaging with traders and exchanging pleasantries.

The atmosphere was electric, with the market women, who form the backbone of the local trading community, turning out in large numbers to welcome the NDC presidential candidate. Their cheers and chants echoed through the market, signalling their unwavering loyalty and support for Mahama as he seeks to reclaim the presidency in the upcoming 2024 elections.

In his address to the enthusiastic crowd, Mahama expressed his deep appreciation for the warm reception and reiterated his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by market women and traders.

He emphasized the crucial role that these women play in sustaining the economy, particularly in the Volta Region, and assured them that their concerns would be a top priority in his administration.

“Your support is invaluable, and I am here to assure you that your concerns are my priority,” Mahama said, his voice resonating with conviction. “We will work together to create a market environment that not only thrives but also supports your aspirations and the future of your families.”

Mahama outlined key policy initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women traders, including the enhancement of market infrastructure, access to affordable credit, and the creation of a stable and conducive business environment.

He stressed that these measures would not only alleviate the burden on traders but also foster economic growth in the region.

The market women, many of whom are primary breadwinners for their families, welcomed Mahama’s promises with open arms.

They voiced their concerns about the rising cost of living and the difficulties they face in maintaining their businesses, expressing confidence that Mahama’s leadership would bring the necessary changes.

“President Mahama understands our struggles, and we believe he will bring the changes we need,” said Madam Emefa, a prominent trader in the market. “We are ready to support him fully and ensure he wins the 2024 elections.”

Mahama’s visit to the Ho Central Market is part of his broader strategy to connect directly with voters across the Volta Region, reinforcing the NDC’s presence in one of its key strongholds.

His interactions with the market women and traders highlight the importance of grassroots mobilization in his campaign, as he seeks to galvanize support from all corners of the region.

The visit concluded on a high note, with traders pledging to rally behind Mahama and mobilize their communities to secure a decisive victory for the NDC in the 2024 elections.

As the campaign continues, the endorsement from the market women of Ho serves as a significant boost to Mahama’s electoral prospects, reinforcing the NDC’s dominance in the Volta Region and setting the stage for a fiercely competitive election season.