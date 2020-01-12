2 hours ago

The Hohoe Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region in 2019 generated 15,765 cedis from the registration of businesses and marriages within the municipality.

About 3,666 cedis was generated from the registration of 39 marriages and 12,099 cedis from 111 businesses.

The Hohoe Municipal Budget Analyst, Mr Bismark Kofi Kuyole, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, said some of the businesses registered included licenced chemical stores, agro-chemical, hardware and provision shops.

He said the 39 registered marriages were customary that went through the normal 21 days public notices process, adding that the Assembly would soon begin registering marriages under the Ordinance.

He encouraged individuals to register their businesses with the metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in order to secure them and enjoy benefits such as connection to possible investors that would.

Kuyole said businesses registered in the municipality benefited from training programmes from the municipal Business Advisory Centre with other incentives to grow their trade.

GNA