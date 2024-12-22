9 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Hohoe Constituency of the Volta Region has announced the demise of Dr. Bernice Adiku-Heloo, a former Member of Parliament (MP) of the Constituency.

The former legislator is said to have died in the early hours of Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

She was MP from January 7, 2013, to January 2021; she was appointed by President John Dramani Mahama in 2013 to serve as deputy Minister of Environment, Science and Technology and Innovation.

A release signed by Mr Prosper Kumi, the Constituency Secretary, said, "On behalf of the party leadership and the MP-elect, Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, we wish to sympathise with the family and the NDC fraternity".

He said Dr. Adiku-Heloo, throughout her career, demonstrated a strong commitment to public service, governance, and political economy.

"She was a passionate advocate for women's rights, education and healthcare, as evident from her work as the founder of Prolink, an NGO dedicated to empowering disadvantaged communities, especially women and girls".

The release said Dr. Adiku-Heloo's accomplishments were a testament to her dedication and perseverance and would be deeply missed by her family, colleagues, and the communities she served.

"May her legacy continue to inspire future generations of leaders and public servants. May the birth of Christ bring comfort and solace to us grieving".

The release called on all "comrades" to reach out to the family and share in their pains.

Dr. Bernice Adik-Heloo was born on September 24, 1954, in Hohoe, Volta Region.

She attended Mawuli School in Ho and obtained an A level from OLA Senior High School.

Dr. Adiku-Heloo also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Ghana, an MPhil in Adult Education from the University of Ghana, an M.E.D in Literacy for Rural Development from the University of Manchester and a Doctorate from the Swiss Management Centre University.

She died at age 70.