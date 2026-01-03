14 hours ago

Hohoe United have dismissed head coach Bashiru Tijani midway through their first-ever Ghana Premier League campaign, following a run of disappointing results.

The decision was confirmed a day after the Volta-based side were held to a goalless draw by regional rivals Heart of Lions in a Matchday 17 fixture at the Hohoe Stadium on Friday.

Tijani had overseen a promising start to life in the top flight, guiding Hohoe United to eight points from their opening five matches. That run included an impressive draw against giants Hearts of Oak on the opening day of the season, raising hopes of a competitive debut campaign.

Building on the strong home form that helped them gain promotion from the 2024/25 Access Bank Division One League, Hohoe United went three matches unbeaten at home before suffering their first home defeat to Aduana FC.

That loss proved a turning point. Results dipped sharply, with the club recording just two wins in their last 12 matches. A sequence of three straight defeats followed, and Friday’s draw in the Volta derby extended their winless run to four games.

The club said the downturn in form led to a mutual decision to end Tijani’s spell in charge.

In a statement released on Saturday, Hohoe United announced that assistant coach Boniface Ayipah will take over as interim head coach while the search for a permanent replacement begins.

“The board of Hohoe United Football Club and the club’s head coach, Bashiru Tijani, have agreed to part ways,” the statement said. “In the interim, the assistant coach Boniface Ayipah will steer the affairs of the club in an acting capacity until the appointment of a substantive coach.”

Hohoe United now face a crucial period as they look to stabilise their season and secure their place in the Ghana Premier League.