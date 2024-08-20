2 hours ago

Hohoe United have announced an exciting pre-season fixture against Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko, scheduled for August 25th at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

Dubbed the 'Don't Worry' Memorial Cup, this match is set to be a standout event in the lead-up to the 2024/25 football season.

The fixture, which was confirmed on Monday via Hohoe United’s official social media channels, has sparked considerable excitement among football fans.

"Hohoe United Football Club - HUFC will host Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the DON’T WORRY Memorial Cup in Hohoe," the club posted, highlighting the significance of the event.

Asante Kotoko, coming off a strong pre-season, recently clinched the Democracy Cup with a win over Accra Hearts of Oak and inaugurated the TnA Stadium with a match against Medeama SC.

This upcoming encounter presents another opportunity for the Kumasi-based club to refine their squad as they prepare for the new season.

For Hohoe United, a Division One club, facing Asante Kotoko is a landmark occasion. It provides a valuable chance to test their strengths against one of Ghana’s top teams, marking a significant milestone in their preparations and development.