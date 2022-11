1 hour ago

The 2022 Home Builders Africa Awards was held at the Ohene Konadu Auditorium, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

The event was tailored towards building a formidable home from structural to living in and living it.

Hosted by Angel FM's Nana Yaa Brefo and JoyPrime's KJM, Home Builders Awards’ maiden edition gave recognition to big and small businesses as well as individuals in construction, health and educational sectors.

The colourful event at the Ohene Konadu Auditorium, saw Businessman, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist & President of Taabea Group, Dr. Christian Agyemang winning the ultimate award for the night.

Also, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stopover JRA Enterprise (manufacturers of JRA range of cosmetics and household detergents), Madam Jane Reason Akushika Ahadzi, won Super Woman of the Year award.

Check out the full list of winners below:

MEMPHIS METROPOLITAN CONSTRUCTION CO. - BEST CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBLE CONSTRUCTION FIRM OF THE YEAR

MS-PLUS ENGINEERING - ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR

ONASSCO FURNITURE - BEST FURNITURE MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

PLANTERINA GH - BEST IN LANDSCAPING SERVICES

CIMAF CEMENT - BEST CEMENT MANUFACTURING COMPANY

BEST ENVIROMENTAL FRIENDLY COMPANY OF THE YEAR – CIMAF CEMENT GH

NELPLAST ECO GHANA LTD - BEST WASTE CONVERTER AND ECO FRIENDLY COMPANY OF THE YEAR

FABRIMETAL - BEST METAL MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF CHOICE

DORIS DEKU (TILLER) – SHINING STAR AWARDS

JUSTINA AGUZEY (PLUMBER) – SHINING STAR AWARDS

DONYMA STEEL CO - THE BEST ROOFING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

ADOM CITY ESTATES - BEST MODERN AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING ESTATE COMPANY

ORCA DECO - BEST INTERIOR AND SOFT FURNISHING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

CORAL & DULUX PAINT - BEST PAINT COMPANY OF THE YEAR

MIRA MARBLE - BEST FLOORING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

SELCO PLUS GH LTD - BEST CEILING PRODUCT COMPANY OF THE YEAR

ARCH-PORTFOLIO CONSULT – ARCHITECTURAL COMPANY OF THE YEAR

METROPOLITAN INSURANCE CO LTD. - BEST HEALTH AND LIFE INSURER

GTP - MOST PREFERRED AFRICAN CLOTHING FABRIC

UNIJAY FASHION - BEST FASHION HOUSE IN CLOTHING AND CREATING EMPLOYMENT

TAABEA - BEST HERBAL MEDICINE MANUFACTURER

OLAM GHANA - FOOD INDUSTRY CHAMPION AWARD

NOBLE TRUST HERBAL CLINIC - BEST HERBAL TREATMENT FACILITY OF THE YEAR

NORTH HILLS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL - BEST MODERNISED INT. SCHOOL (BASIC LEVEL)

TOBBINCO PHARMACEUTICALS - PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURER AWARD

FRANKO TRADING ENT - BEST ELECTRONIC RETAILER

MARY-LUCY HOSPITAL - INNOVATIVE HEALTHCARE PROVIDER

YAZZ - THE PREFERED SANITARY AND HYGIENE BRAND

SIBI MEN - BEST MEN’S HEALTH PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

MO-TRIBE –INDEGINOUS CLOTHING BRAND OF THE YEAR

MAMFE METHODIST GIRLS SHS - BEST INNOVATIVE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

NEW LIFE HOMEOPATHIC CLINIC - BEST HOMEOPATHIC FACILITY OF THE YEAR

NAJAT HAMID MOHAMMED – AfYEF SHINING STAR AWARDS (AGRO PROCESSING)

ADD PHARMACY - BEST PHARMACEUTICAL RETAILER

PINK RIBBON HAIRCARE – RISING NATURAL BEAUTY PRODUCT BRAND

JOY OKRAH (AWO FIELDS) - THE WOMAN AGRIPRENEUR

OKYEAME KWAME - WELLNESS INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR

YOUTH DEVELOPMENT ORIENTED MAN OF THE YEAR- RICHARD EBO QUANSAH (UNCLE RICHIE)

INTERNATIONAL HUMANITARIAN HERO - NANA OPARE KWARFO I

BEST CHARITY ORGANISATION FOR THE YEAR - KOKOROKOO CHARITIES

WOMAN OF VALUES FOR THE YEAR - DR MRS CHARLOTTE ODURO

Best International Rural Development Provider in Ghana - MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL

BEST HUMANITARIAN AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR - OHENEBA KASEMPA ENTERPRISE

AFRICAN YOUNG FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR – MARYBEN OMOLLO (KENYA)

UPCOMING YOUNG INTERIOR DESIGNER –REAL McCOY HOME DECOR

SUPER WOMAN OF THE YEAR – NOBLE MRS JANE REASON AKUSHIKA AHADZI

MAN OF THE YEAR - DR. CHRISTIAN AGYEMAN

Source: Yaw Prekoh Snr./Ghanaguardian.com