Hon. Akwasi Afrifa-Mensa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Amansaman Constituency in the Greater Accra Region joined hundreds of residents in a health walk on Sunday morning.

The walk is part of activities marking the celebration of this year’s Homowo festival in the Constituency.

The participants walked through Amasaman, Three Junction, Industrial Area, Opah, and Fise among other areas within the Constituency before an aerobic session at Mantse Agbonaa.

In a brief speech, Hon. Afrifa-Mensa was optimistic the festival will bring all factions in the community together.

He said festivals bring people with common destinies together irrespective of their political or tribal affiliation.

Hon. Afrifa-Mensa also called for unity to develop the Amasaman Constituency and wished the Ga Community a successful celebration .

The over two-hour walk was attended by Nii Amasa Oseiku II, Amasaman Mantse, Nii Kpobi, Kpobiman Chief; Togbi Gablizu, the Ewe Chief Of Amasaman Community, Love Alister, Assemblyman for Amasaman Electoral Area among other dignitaries.