2 days ago

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has begun the construction of a $2.5 million state-of-the-art community centre in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality. The facility, which will have a capacity of 2,000 plus is expected to serve as a hub for education, empowerment, and opportunities in the municipality.

The project , scheduled for completion within 18 months, is being constructed by Bensat Company Limited. The centre aims to promote learning, innovation, and talent development in the area.

As part of preparations for the project, Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Hon. Issah Salifu Taylor, held a meeting with AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine management. The MP was accompanied by his Special Aide and the Deputy Constituency Secretary, while other municipal officials, including the Coordinating Director and Urban Roads Engineer, were also in attendance. AngloGold Ashanti was represented by its Sustainability Manager, Mr. Stephen Adjei, and his team.

It was agreed during the meeting that a sod-cutting ceremony to officially mark the commencement of the project would take place on Friday, January 17, 2025, at the project site.

The initiative aligns with Hon. Taylor’s promise to provide a modern community centre for his constituents, as well as AngloGold Ashanti’s corporate social responsibility efforts. The company has committed to fully funding the project.

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has a track record of contributing to community development in Tarkwa-Nsuaem. In 2017, the company constructed a social centre for the Bankyim community at the cost of GH¢432,190, and in 2021, it built a teacher’s quarters for Abompuniso Basic School and a 300-capacity social centre for Timber Road residents, costing over GH¢1.1 million.

These interventions underscore AngloGold Ashanti’s commitment to the sustainable development of its host communities.