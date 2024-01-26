5 hours ago

Hon. Kobena Woyome, the Ranking Member of Youth and Sports, has provided a candid assessment of Ghana's performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

He raised a significant concern about the country's football prowess, particularly highlighting a noticeable lack of endurance.

Woyome expressed disappointment over Ghana's early exit from the tournament, reminiscent of their poor showing in the previous edition held in Cameroon.

"We also notice that our endurance is a problem because when we start from minute one to the 70th minute, a lot of the players are weak on the pitch," he told Peace FM.

"So what you realise is the 50/50 balls the opponent takes them so running after the ball and making sure you are in the game we don't see it.

"So endurance problem is there if you look at the opponent who also started the same minute as you there appear stronger poised to deliver so where is the endurance the Black Stars consistently over the period has been,"

He specifically pointed out the team's struggle to maintain competitive momentum, especially in the crucial stages of matches.

Noting the endurance problem, Woyome highlighted instances where Ghanaian players appeared weaker on the pitch, losing out on 50/50 balls and struggling to stay in the game.

He emphasized the need for addressing this endurance issue, as it has been a consistent challenge for the Black Stars over time.