The Minister for Sports and Recreation and MP for Buem, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, has once again demonstrated the power of sport as a development tool, successfully hosting the maiden Kofi Adams Foundation (KAF) Community Football Championship as part of the Buem Experience Festival.

The championship, which climaxed with Bodada Zone lifting the trophy, has emerged not just as a community tournament but as a credible platform for talent discovery and technical scouting.

After intense zonal preliminaries involving eight zones from 10 December 2025, the final 8 qualified teams battled it out on 1st January 2026 at New Ayoma and 2nd January 2026 at Jasico Park in front of a capacity crowd.

Nsuta Zone and Kute Zone finished second and third, respectively, but it was the quality of play and discipline that stood out throughout the competition.

A major outcome of the tournament was the scouting and shortlisting of seven standout players, who were identified by technical representatives and scouts, including Black Stars Assistant Coach and founder of John Painstil football Club, John Painstil Alexander Jovic, Head Coach and Talent Scout at Kenpong Academy.

These players are now being lined up for development opportunities, trials, and academy placements, further proof of the tournament’s role in creating pathways for young footballers.

The event was graced by key personalities, including Dr Fred Awaah (Board Chairman, National Sports Authority), Lawyer Richard Akpokavie (President, Ghana Olympic Committee), Mr Park Davies (MCE for Jasikan), John Paintsil, Baffour Gyan, Sammy Anim Addo, and Charles Osei Asibey, who all praised the minister’s vision and community-driven approach.

Beyond football, the KAF Championship has become a key feature of the Buem Experience Festival, a multi-day recreational and cultural celebration that blends sport, music, tradition, and youth empowerment.