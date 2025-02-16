1 day ago

Former Minister for Youth and MP Sports and MP for Walewale, Mustapha Ussif has condemned military brutality of innocent civilians in Walewale, following attacks of buses in the area, linked to the Bawku Chieftaincy crisis.

Following the burning of a vehicle and the alleged killing of two occupants in the Walewale enclave, armed military men reportedly stormed Walewale and its environs and subjected residents to beatings, leading to the hospitalisation of many.

In a post on his Facebook page, the MP for Yagaba-Kubore, a neighbouring constituency of Walewale, condemned both actions; calling the attacks of innocent people on buses as "unacceptable," and the military brutalities of residents as "brutish".

While urging all to remain calm and promote the return of peace, he urged the military and other security agencies to use intelligence to identify those behind the attacks of buses, rather than adopting "a random, brutish mass attacks of innocent civilians."

Below is the statement by Mustapha Ussif on his Facebook page:

MASS MILITARY BRUTALITIES OF INNOCENT CITIZENS IN WALEWALE AND ITS ENVIRONS

It has come to our attention that the military has unleashed brutal attacks on innocent civilians in Walewale and its environs. These unprovoked acts of violence against unarmed citizens are deeply troubling and must be condemned in the strongest terms. No justification exists for such blatant abuse of power, which has led to the loss of innocent lives and many injured.

To subject innocent civilians to mass brutalities and inflict injuries on them, is a high-handed approach by the military, which is as condemnable and unacceptable as the attacks of vehicles carrying innocent civilians.

Rather than engage in such brutish and random mass beatings of innocent civilians, the military, and other security agencies, ought to deploy intelligence to fish out those responsible for the attacks on buses.

Restoration of peace should be the ultimate objective of everyone, and not brute show of force against defenceless civilians, whether in a bus or on the ground.

It is therefore, important for all forms of attacks to cease, and for calm to be restored, in order to give the mediation team, led by His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the required support and cooperation, by all stakeholders.

In the interim, we urge the Minister of Interior to review, critically, the decision to impose curfew in Walewale and its environs.