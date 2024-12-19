3 hours ago

Talented 22-year-old Ghanaian attacking midfielder Hope Kodzo Avayevu has signed with the 2023 United Soccer League (USL) Championship winners, Phoenix Rising FC.

The deal is subject to league and federation approval, as well as the issuance of his P-1 Visa.

Renowned for his exceptional vision and playmaking abilities, Avayevu is expected to add creativity and versatility to Phoenix Rising's midfield as they prepare for the 2025 season.

Phoenix Rising head coach Pa-Modou Kah, who previously worked with Avayevu, praised the young midfielder’s qualities.

“Hope is a creative player with exceptional quality who will excite our fans with goals and assists. My staff and I are eager to help him reach his full potential, which will, in turn, help this organization achieve success,” Coach Kah stated.

Avayevu began his professional career with North Texas SC in 2021 after impressing scouts during an international talent program.

Over three seasons, he recorded 11 goals and 19 assists in 68 matches, establishing himself as one of the league’s standout young players. His tactical awareness and technical skills earned him a reputation as a dynamic force on the field.

In 2024, he further showcased his abilities at Ventura County FC, solidifying his position as a top-tier playmaker. Now, his transition to Phoenix Rising marks a strategic move for the club as it looks to build a competitive roster.

Sharing his excitement, Avayevu stated, “I’m honored to join Phoenix Rising and embrace the opportunity to compete with a club that has such ambitious goals.

Having worked with Coach Pa in Dallas, I know his high expectations and how he motivates players to excel.

This is the ideal environment for me to grow and contribute. I look forward to making our fans proud as we work toward achieving great things together.”

Standing at 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 140 pounds, Avayevu’s technical skills and football intelligence compensate for his relatively small stature, making him a formidable player on the field.

His signing reflects Phoenix Rising's commitment to nurturing high-potential talent to drive success.

For Ghana, Avayevu’s journey is another testament to the country’s ability to produce footballers who excel internationally.

His progress will undoubtedly be followed with pride by fans back home, as he continues to shine on the global stage.