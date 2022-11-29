58 minutes ago

The final of the 2016 edition of the Copa Sudamericana was expected to bring joy for the fans.

Brazilian side Chapecoense were going to travel to the Colombian city of Medellín in order to face Atlético Nacional. Sadly, Chapecoense would never arrive at their destination, and what was going to be a festive moment turned into a painful occasion.

Criminal negligence

The Brazilian team rented a plane from Bolivian airline LaMia in order to be transported to Colombia. Unfortunately, it was later revealed that this airline operated below even the most minimum safety standards required by the aeronautical authorities.

The plane took-off from Sao Paulo and made a planned stop-over in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz, where they refueled before heading straight to Medellín. The plane departed for Medellín with their fuel tanks to their maximum capacity. Yet, this capacity was barely enough to reach the Colombian city, which is a huge negligence.

Nearing the city of Medellín, and with their fuel tanks almost empty, the LaMia plane was put in a holding pattern where they needed to wait for a few minutes. The reason being another aircraft which had a technical problem and was given priority. Sadly, the plane that transported Chapecoense crashed after running out of fuel.

Aftermath



Alan Ruschel;



Jakson Follmann;





The news of the air disaster shook the world. Out of the 77 people on board LaMia flight 2933, only six survived, including three players of the team, who were:

Atlético Nacional, which was Chapecoense's opponent in the final of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana made a very special request. Specifically, they asked CONMEBOL and FIFA to award the title to the Brazilian squad. The organizations agreed, and which was a beautiful sportsmanship gesture that earned universal praise.

