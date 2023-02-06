46 minutes ago

News is still coming in from across Turkey following a massive 7.7 earthquake country that hit the country on Monday, February 6, 2023.

With multiple reports too confirming the news, Ghana international player, Christian Atsu, who plays for Turkish Super Lig club, Hataysport, has been confirmed to be part of the people who have been caught up in the rubble.

The earthquake, the second-largest in the last century anywhere in the world, has already been reported to have claimed more than 1600 lives both in Turkey and neighbouring Syria, the CNN reports.

As the world comes to terms with what is happening in Turkey, and as humanitarian and rescue efforts are being made to help the country, GhanaWeb takes a look at some of the videos that have been shared by people online showing the depth of destruction caused by the natural disaster.

The following tweets from Twitter:

This is the Moment a Building in Türkiye's Sanliurfa Collapsed after a major 7. 4 Magnitude Earthquake struck Türkiye.

