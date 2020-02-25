34 minutes ago

Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has told his players to improve following their disastrous performance against Asokwa Deportivo which resulted in the team's elimination against the lower tier side.

The angry bank roller of the club tore into his player telling them the huge financial benefits they get

"We don't have any apology for anyone again at this club,the one who feels he cannot do the job should leave this club and find another job."

"If any of you will get a better club than Kotoko they should leave and go.

If I knew that you were going to play this poorly I would have cancelled this match because you cannot go and play this foolish football and the supporters will come and insult me."

"I have my job so you cannot go and play you foolish game and I would be insulted,I have a family and kids just like you people.

No one is a useless man If you think you can't play for Kotoko leave or I will tear down the whole team and start afresh else I would leave the team"

Asokwa Deportivo President Kamarat gives players Koko as motivation to play for the team. Says Dr Kwame Kyei

"He Kamara (owner of Asokwa Deportivo) doesn't even have 100 cedis to give to his players. He buys Koko and they all share to eat. That's their only motivation to play. You all here are paid so well than every club. Then you allow these small boys to beat you and you call yourself professionals"

