15 minutes ago

His Royal Majesty—the Asantehene, Otumfuo Tutu II, has been presented with a customized Warrior King Heritage wristwatch.

The gold-leather watch was a gift from Hourhand Watch, a Ghanaian watch company.

Hourhand Watch Company Director, Patrick Amofah presented the watch to Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The Manhyia Palace's emblem and a black star are two elements of the customized Warrior King.

In a brief remark, Mr. Amofa said the presentation was made in honour of the King's efforts to peace and progress in his kingdom and, to a larger extent, Ghana.

About Hourhand Watch

Hourhand Company Limited is a Ghanaian owned business in the watch industry.

It commenced its operations in Ghana in early 2020.

The company has subsequently provided services to numerous people, institutions, and other organizations throughout Africa and other European nations.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com