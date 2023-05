2 hours ago

A British Airways flight from London to Accra has been diverted to Barcelona.

According to a report by newsalertgh.com, flight BA81 was diverted to save the life of a critically sick passenger on Monday, May 22, 2023.

The source said the passenger suddenly took ill midway through the flight leading to its diversion.

Passengers were however assured that “the flight will continue to Accra shortly.”

Source: newsalertgh.com