5 hours ago

During Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s historic visit to Cape Coast for the Fetu Festival, a memorable moment unfolded involving a young boy who had impressed the king with his welcome dance.

The boy, affectionately known as Chief Justice, had performed a traditional dance holding a red Asafo flag inscribed with “Akwaaba Otumfuo” to greet the Asantehene.

In a heartwarming gesture, Otumfuo invited the boy to sit closer to him.

However, when the boy needed to visit the washroom, he unexpectedly asked the Asantehene to hold his flag until he returned.

In a brief conversation, the boy handed the flag to Otumfuo and left. The other chiefs present burst into laughter at the boy’s boldness, but Otumfuo, with a smile, graciously held onto the flag.

One of the chiefs offered to take the flag from Otumfuo, but the king declined, choosing to keep it until the boy returned and reclaimed it.

This endearing exchange between the young boy and the Asantehene captured the attention of many, highlighting the warmth and humility of the king during his visit.

