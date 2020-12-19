15 hours ago

The General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said the means by which the party will go to court to challenge the results of the presidential and parliament elections are being blocked.

He told TV3’s Komla Klutse in an interview that the party is being denied access to some pink sheets, the primary documents upon which the election results were declared, to enable them put their case together for possible court action.

“We have to secure the means of going to court. Even the means of going to court and having the chance of winning is still being blocked by the tyrant."

“So why do you want to go to court when the person who knows that when you go to court you will need A, B, C and so we are blocking your means of getting there so that you cannot go to court. And then sycophants will be sitting outside and shouting go to court."

“If we have to go to court about Techiman, we can only go to court to challenge the results of Techiman as declared. We are being denied even the opportunity of sighting what results were declared when the law gives us an entitlement to a copy,” he said.

The main opposition party has been urged to resort the court to address its disagreements with the results of the elections.

For instance, US Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan met with former President John Dramani Mahama who was the presidential candidate for the NDC barely a week after he rejected results

The US Ambassador also met Mr Mahama’s running mate in the elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, at the meeting on Thursday, December 17.

They “discussed the recent elections”.

The US envoy is said to have urged not only the 2020 Presidential Candidate and Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but also all political parties “to pursue legal channels for any electoral disputes and to preserve the peace in Ghana”.

Since Mr Mahama’s official rejection of the election results, which declared incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as winner, his supporters have held scattered demonstrations across the country.

On Thursday after a group of supporters demonstrated near the headquarters of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), 26 of them were arrested by the police.