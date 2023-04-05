1 hour ago

Some celebrities have reacted to two viral videos in which purported students of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) were seen brutally lashing other students.

In one of the videos, secretly captured in a hostel, the ‘bully’, was seen inflicting pain on her fellow student following claims that she had circulated some rumors about her.

The lady who appeared thick and tall grabbed the ‘petite’ victim in the dark and lashed her severely for purporting that she sleeps with lectures in exchange for grades.

The other video captures a level one student with palms stretched, receiving lashes from another student in the hostel.

However, more netizens are reacting to the videos, and the school in question, (UPSA), is currently topping Twitter trends.

Some celebrities have also joined the tall list of individuals who have condemned the act and demanded that the authorities sanction the ‘abusers’.

“Lashing your colleague has to be the ultimate disrespect damnnn #UPSA,” Legendary music producer, Hammer wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the school authorities are yet to publicly comment on the issue.

Checkout the tweets below: