4 hours ago

Popular Ghanaian internet sensation Moesha Boduong has been spotted giving a lap dance at the car park of a club and this has caused a massive stir online.

Dressed in flower print pair of black trousers and a crop top, she was captured giving spicey dance moves, while spectators took out their phones to record her.

She started dancing and whining her waist on the chair, whipped her hair in the air back and forth. She then went on her knees and went on to entertain the crowd.

The video has gotten many people talking as many wondered what could have triggered her sensual actions in a public space.