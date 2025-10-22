25 minutes ago

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has uncovered a fresh case of financial misappropriation involving the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Abdul-Wahab Hanan, and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, under the previous Akufo-Addo administration.

At a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, Dr. Ayine revealed that his office will soon file formal charges against the couple, including stealing, conspiracy to steal, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, and other related offences.

According to findings by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Abdul-Wahab and his wife allegedly embezzled more than GH¢40 million in state funds meant for the School Feeding Programme during his tenure as NAFCO CEO from 2017 to 2024.

Dr. Ayine explained that the couple laundered the stolen funds through seven different companies — details of which will be outlined in the charge sheet.

A breakdown of some of the key transactions presented by the Attorney-General is as follows:

Entity Name Amount (GH¢) Sawtina Enterprise → Hanan Abdul-Wahab 16,179,137.25 Sawtina Enterprise → Alqarni Enterprise 23,913,964.90 Sawtina Enterprise → Fa-Hausa Ventures 500,000.00 Sawtina Enterprise → Chain Homes Ghana Ltd 550,000.00 Total 40,493,102.15

“On account of the foregoing, we have decided to charge Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, with stealing, conspiracy to steal, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, using public office for profit, obtaining public property by false statements, and money laundering,” Dr. Ayine announced.

Dr. Ayine stated that on June 25, 2025, EOCO carried out a coordinated operation based on its preliminary investigations, leading to the arrest of Abdul-Wahab, his wife Faiza Seidu Wuni, and James Atieku, the Buffer Stock Manager for the Northern Sector.The Attorney-General further alleged that between 2017 and 2024, Abdul-Wahab, in collaboration with Richard Sam Asante and Bismark Owusu Boakye, facilitated the transfer of approximately GH¢78.27 million from NAFCO’s accounts to private companies linked to himself, his wife, and certain staff members at Republic Bank and Ecobank.

He added that evidence also shows that between December 2017 and May 2019, Abdul-Wahab transferred GH¢5.49 million from NAFCO’s accounts to two bank accounts belonging to Aludiba Enterprise, one of his own companies, at Republic Bank and Absa.