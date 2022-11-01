1 hour ago

Davido with his baby mama, Chioma Rowland and their son Ifeanyi

Reports state that Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido, and his girlfriend, Chioma Rowlands, have lost their son, Ifeanyi.

Although social media, particularly Twitter, has been buzzing with the news of the passing of the 3-year-old boy, the couple are yet to confirm the reports.

However, condolences have been pouring in from scores of fans, sympathizers, colleagues, and friends worldwide.

Some Ghanaian celebrities have also reacted to the news and have sent out their condolences to that effect.

The unconfirmed reports

There have been different versions of the alleged passing away of Ifeanyi Adeleke, Davido’s son.

Shortly after the news went viral, Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, who happens to be a close friend of the 30 BG boss, took to her Instagram to share a post of a broken heart emoji accompanied with the caption; “But Why.”

Although the post has since been deleted, it appears to have given a lot of people the confirmation they sought, owing to the fact that she is among Davido’s close circle of friends.

Per the narration of other blogs including Gist lover and Linda Ikeji, Ifeanyi reportedly died in a swimming pool and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital despite the fact that he was rescued conscious.

Also read some reactions from Nigerian celebrities below: