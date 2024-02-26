1 hour ago

Following the passage of the anti-LGBT+ Bill on February 28, 2024, global media outlets and other international bodies have reacted to the piece of legislation mostly by expressing concern over its implications.

The Bill currently proscribes lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy and funding.

Persons caught in these acts would be subjected to six months to three-year jail term with promoters and sponsors of these acts facing a three to five-year jail term.

The Bill would now require presidential assent to come into force.

Here is how international media reported the passage of the bill

Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera reported that the Bill, considered one of the harshest of its kind in Africa, could lead to imprisonment ranging from six months to three years for those participating in LGBTQ+ activities and three to five years for those promoting or supporting such activities.

Reuters

Reuters emphasised the intensified crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana.

According to the Reuters report, the bill, sponsored by a coalition of religious and traditional leaders, received favour from the majority of lawmakers and if signed into law by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, it would further restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and those advocating for their rights.

BBC Pidgin

BBC Pidgin highlighted the local context, noting the widespread support for the bill in Ghana despite opposition from human rights groups and civil society organizations.

The report underscored the concerns that the law could potentially abuse the rights of sexual minorities and the controversial nature of criminalizing private activities.

CNN

CNN pointed to the unanimous passage by parliament, describing it as a comprehensive measure that not only criminalizes LGBTQ+ relationships but also targets individuals supporting LGBTQ+ rights.

The news outlet referenced the three-year prison term for identifying as LGBTQ+ and the five-year sentence for promoting or supporting LGBTQ+ activities.

New York Times

The New York Times zoomed in on the severity of the legislation, stating that if signed into law, it would be among the harshest on the African continent.

The report highlighted the potential three-year jail term for identifying as gay and the five-year sentence for promoters of LGBTQ+ issues.

DW

The German broadcaster reported on the bill's background, noting that the legislation has been the subject of discussion since 2021.

The report highlighted the support from a coalition of Christian, Muslim, and Ghanaian traditional leaders and the potential jail terms that engaging in, promoting or supporting LGBTQ+ activities came with.

Source: Ghanaweb