2 hours ago

Less than a day after Reverend Prince Nyarko was confirmed dead, the cause of his death still remains a mystery while how he died has been disclosed by his daughter.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, the Reverend’s daughter who identified herself as Nana Ama stated that her father was found dead when her mother went into their bedroom to serve him breakfast.

According to Nana Ama, her father woke up in the morning to have his quiet time and spoke to someone on the phone. However, when her mother went into the bedroom the invite him over for breakfast, he was unresponsive.

She added that prior to the loss of her father, the ‘W’adamfo Pa’ artiste three months ago was unwell but recovered and went about his duties as a minister of God.

Detailing further what Reverend Nyarko’s plans were after surviving a serious sickness three months ago, Nana Ama disclosed that her father had planned to give a sermon on how he escaped death.

This was going to be after he had visited five villages this coming weekend for his missionary work with his family.

Nana Ama added that this was cut short but her father had told her this before his death, “learn to keep the word of the Lord in your spirit and make it your world bank.”

Rev. Prince Nyarko was a graduate of Maximillian International University and had three albums to his credit. He was a married man with two children. Aside from music, he was a missionary, a revivalist and a psalmist. His last post on Facebook was on August 6, 2022, when he announced he was going to go live in 3 hours for a ministration.

Source: Ghanaweb