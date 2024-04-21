8 hours ago

The entire music community has been thrown into a state of mourning following the demise of renowned gospel musician KODA.

Known privately as Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, the musician passed on in the early hours of Sunday, April 21, 2024.

He was 45.

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners, with fans and colleagues expressing their sorrow over KODA’s untimely death.

Many have taken to social media to reminisce about his impactful contributions to the Ghanaian music industry and the profound influence he had on their lives through his gospel music.

KODA was renowned for his exceptional talent, soul-stirring songs and unwavering dedication to spreading the message of hope and faith through his music.

His passing has not only left a void in the music community but has also robbed Ghana of a cherished cultural icon whose legacy will endure for generations to come.

Check out some reactions below: Can’t believe KODA has passed away. That man has been my inspiration for years. He will be sorely missed💔 — Kyei Mensah (@KyeiMensah_) April 21, 2024 ">https://twitter.com/KyeiMensah_/status/1782039664259375420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 21, 2024