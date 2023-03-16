2 hours ago

Ghanaians flooded social media platforms to react to a High Court ruling on the defamation suit involving investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

An Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, struck out a defamation suit brought by the journalist against the lawmaker.

The plaintiff, filed the case in 2018, seeking among other reliefs monetary damages to the tune of GH¢25 million.

However, the court presided by Justice Eric Baah despite finding various claims made by the defendant against the plaintiff as potentially defamatory, ruled that the comments were factual and fair.

The court subsequently dismissed the suit and awarded the defendant a sum of 50,000 Ghana cedis to cover his legal costs.

Source: Ghanaweb